All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian government approves macroeconomic forecast with two scenarios

Viktor VolokitaFriday, 8 August 2025, 13:44
Ukrainian government approves macroeconomic forecast with two scenarios
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Ukrainian government has approved the key forecasted macroeconomic and social development indicators for 2026–2028 and outlined two possible scenarios.

Source: Resolution No. 946 dated 6 August, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Details: Under the first scenario, real GDP growth is expected to reach 4.5% next year, with inflation at 8.6%. The second scenario projects more modest growth of 2.4% and inflation at 9.9%.

Advertisement:

The more optimistic scenario anticipates GDP growth accelerating to 5% in 2027 and 5.7% in 2028, with inflation falling to 7.1% and 5.6%, respectively.

In the less favourable scenario, GDP is expected to increase by 4.7% in 2027 and 4.5% in 2028, while inflation will decline more slowly – to 9.7% and 7.5%.

According to the first scenario, the number of employed individuals aged 15–70 is projected to reach 13 million in 2026 and rise to 13.2 million by 2028. In the second scenario, these figures are 0.2 million lower.

The unemployment rate in the first scenario is expected to rise from 12.9% in 2026 to 13.3% in 2027, then drop to 12.8% in 2028. The second scenario forecasts a gradual increase from 12.6% to 13.1% over the same period.

Under the first scenario, the inflation-adjusted average monthly wage is expected to grow by 6.5 to 8.9% annually and by 4.6 to 5.1% under the second.

The resolution does not specify which of the two scenarios will serve as the baseline for drafting the 2026 state budget.

Background: The National Bank of Ukraine expects a significant budget deficit in 2025 (22% of GDP), with a slow decrease in 2026 (to 19% of GDP), given continued high defence spending.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Cabinet of Minister (government)
Advertisement:
Kyiv bids farewell to journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna, killed in Russian captivity – photos
Ukrainian government approves macroeconomic forecast with two scenarios
Polish PM predicts stalled phase in Russia's war against Ukraine
Ukraine's Security Service hands secret files on detained employee to chief of anti-corruption agency
US State Department on potential Trump-Putin meeting: Not a question of trust, but of actions
Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast: fires break out, three people injured – photo
All News
Cabinet of Minister (government)
Ukrainian government to initiate dismissal of Mukachevo District Administration head over corruption allegations
Ukraine Facility: Government amends reform plan required for EU funding
Ukrainian government abolishes position of minister of Cabinet of Ministers
RECENT NEWS
16:23
Trump spoke with Italy's PM about possible meeting with Putin in Rome – Sky News
16:15
Ukrainians deported by Russia to Georgia provided with food and medicine
14:33
Putin and Xi discuss US and Ukraine in phone call — Russian media outlet
14:22
Reports of peace terms with Russia are false, says Ukraine's anti-disinformation chief
14:22
Kyiv bids farewell to journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna, killed in Russian captivity – photos
14:00
49-year-old man triggers Russian landmine while mowing grass in Kharkiv Oblast
13:44
Ukrainian government approves macroeconomic forecast with two scenarios
13:39
Orbán: Merz and Macron should meet with Putin in Moscow or on neutral territory
13:02
Polish PM predicts stalled phase in Russia's war against Ukraine
12:54
Ukrainian drone hits radar of Russia's latest S-500 air defence missile system – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: