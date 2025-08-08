Mandatory evacuation of families with children begins in 19 settlements of Donetsk Oblast

Local authorities in Donetsk Oblast have decided to conduct a mandatory evacuation of families with children from 19 settlements of the Lyman hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "We are commencing a mandatory evacuation of families with children from the settlement of Yarova and the villages of Brusivka, Vovchyi Yar, Derylove, Dibrova, Zakitne, Kalenyky, Korovii Yar, Kryva Luka, Krymky, Lozove, Ozerne, Oleksandrivka, Serednie, Sosnove, Staryi Karavan, Rubtsi, Shchurove and Yatskivka of the Lyman hromada."

Details: There are approximately 109 children living in these settlements.

Filashkin instructed local authorities and the heads of structural units, in coordination with law enforcement, to organise the evacuation of these families as quickly as possible and ensure proper living conditions in a safer part of Ukraine.

