All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Pokrovsk front sees over 45 combat clashes out of 163 over past day - Ukraine's General Staff

Ivan Diakonov Saturday, 9 August 2025, 08:30
Pokrovsk front sees over 45 combat clashes out of 163 over past day - Ukraine's General Staff
The situation on the Pokrovsk front. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 163 combat clashes occurred on the battlefield over the past day, with the highest Russian activity observed on the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 9 August

Quote: "The enemy conducted two missile strikes and 74 airstrikes on Ukrainian positions and settlements over the past day, using three missiles and dropping 122 guided bombs. In addition, they used 5,089 kamikaze drones and fired 6,361 times on the positions of our troops and settlements."

Advertisement:

Source: On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 45 Russian assaults near the settlements of Zvirove, Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Poltavka, Boikivka, Myroliubivka, Novoekonomichne, Pokrovsk, Chervonyi Lyman, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoukrainka and Zelenyi Kut and towards Kozatske, Dorozhnie and Novopavlivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine's defence forces repelled 26 Russian assaults near the settlements of Filiia, Zelene Pole, Tolstoi, Temyrivka, Maliivka, Novopil, Voskresenka and Olhivske and towards Sichneve.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted 24 attacks, trying to advance near the settlements of Hrekivka, Karpivka, Zarichne, Kolodiazi, Torske, Dibrova, Serebrianka and Yampolivka and towards Shandryholove and Yampil.

On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast, 12 combat clashes occurred. The Russians launched 15 airstrikes, dropping 38 guided aerial bombs, and fired 259 times, including 11 times from multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted 10 attacks near the settlements of Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Katerynivka, Stepanivka, Rusyn Yar and Pleshchiivka.

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, nine combat clashes occurred near the city of Vovchansk and towards Novovasylivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, Ukrainian forces successfully repelled eight Russian assaults.

On the Kupiansk front, seven Russian attacks were recorded. Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Myrne, Kupiansk and Holubivka and towards Nova Kruhliakivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, four combat clashes occurred near the settlements of Chasiv Yar and Bila Hora.

On the Orikhiv front, Ukrainian defenders repelled four Russian attacks near the village of Kamianske and towards Novoandriivka.

On the Siversk front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Hryhorivka and Fedorivka twice.

On the Huliaipole front, Ukraine's defence forces successfully repelled one Russian assault near the village of Malynivka.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

General StaffRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Russians launch two attacks on minibus in Kherson suburbs, killing two people and injuring 19
Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on Rosatom and Russia's energy sector
Zelenskyy on "territory swap": We will not give our land to Russian occupier
Senior officials from US, Ukraine and EU to meet in UK ahead of Trump-Putin summit – Axios
Trump: There should be territory swap in the interests of both Ukraine and Russia
Washington and Moscow preparing deal on Russian-occupied territories ahead of Trump-Putin meeting – Bloomberg
All News
General Staff
Russia loses 940 soldiers over past day
Ukraine confirms strike on Afipsky oil refinery in Russia
Battlefield sees 147 combat clashes over past day, 38 of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
RECENT NEWS
13:01
Zmii-500 ground drone of Khartiia Brigade rescues wounded soldier, covering distance of 34 km – video
12:56
UK Defence Intelligence reports Russia likely captured up to 550 square kilometres of Ukrainian territory in July
12:31
Russians launch two attacks on minibus in Kherson suburbs, killing two people and injuring 19
12:11
Fires regularly break out at bottom of Kakhovka Reservoir – video
11:19
Number of injured in overnight attack on Chuhuiv rises to six, including child
10:47
Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on Rosatom and Russia's energy sector
10:18
Canada supports lowering price cap on Russian oil
10:10
Alaska governor ready to host "historic meeting" between Trump and Putin
09:44
Two people killed as Russian FPV drone attacks car in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
09:34
Russia attacks Ukraine with 47 drones and missiles: air defence downs 16 UAVs and Iskander-K cruise missile
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: