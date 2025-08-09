Pokrovsk front sees over 45 combat clashes out of 163 over past day - Ukraine's General Staff

The situation on the Pokrovsk front. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 163 combat clashes occurred on the battlefield over the past day, with the highest Russian activity observed on the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 9 August

Quote: "The enemy conducted two missile strikes and 74 airstrikes on Ukrainian positions and settlements over the past day, using three missiles and dropping 122 guided bombs. In addition, they used 5,089 kamikaze drones and fired 6,361 times on the positions of our troops and settlements."

Source: On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 45 Russian assaults near the settlements of Zvirove, Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Poltavka, Boikivka, Myroliubivka, Novoekonomichne, Pokrovsk, Chervonyi Lyman, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoukrainka and Zelenyi Kut and towards Kozatske, Dorozhnie and Novopavlivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine's defence forces repelled 26 Russian assaults near the settlements of Filiia, Zelene Pole, Tolstoi, Temyrivka, Maliivka, Novopil, Voskresenka and Olhivske and towards Sichneve.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted 24 attacks, trying to advance near the settlements of Hrekivka, Karpivka, Zarichne, Kolodiazi, Torske, Dibrova, Serebrianka and Yampolivka and towards Shandryholove and Yampil.

On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast, 12 combat clashes occurred. The Russians launched 15 airstrikes, dropping 38 guided aerial bombs, and fired 259 times, including 11 times from multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted 10 attacks near the settlements of Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Katerynivka, Stepanivka, Rusyn Yar and Pleshchiivka.

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, nine combat clashes occurred near the city of Vovchansk and towards Novovasylivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, Ukrainian forces successfully repelled eight Russian assaults.

On the Kupiansk front, seven Russian attacks were recorded. Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Myrne, Kupiansk and Holubivka and towards Nova Kruhliakivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, four combat clashes occurred near the settlements of Chasiv Yar and Bila Hora.

On the Orikhiv front, Ukrainian defenders repelled four Russian attacks near the village of Kamianske and towards Novoandriivka.

On the Siversk front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Hryhorivka and Fedorivka twice.

On the Huliaipole front, Ukraine's defence forces successfully repelled one Russian assault near the village of Malynivka.

