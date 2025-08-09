Russians launch two attacks on minibus in Kherson suburbs, killing two people and injuring 19
Russian forces attacked a minibus in the suburbs of Kherson with a drone at around 08:30 on 9 August, killing two people and injuring sixteen. During the rescue operation, the Russians launched a second attack, injuring three police officers.
Source: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office; Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration; National Police in Kherson Oblast
Details: An investigation revealed that the Russian drone had hit public transport travelling in the suburbs of Kherson. All those affected were inside the bus.
All people who were injured in the attack were taken to hospital. The police report that two people are in a serious condition.
Later, when the police were removing the bodies of the deceased from the bus, the Russians launched a repeat attack on the bus with an FPV drone. As a result, three police officers suffered concussion.
Kherson District Prosecutor’s Office has launched a pre-trial investigation into a war crime that led to the loss of life (Article 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
