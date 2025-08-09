All Sections
Zelenskyy: We see no changes in Russia's position on ending war

Olga KatsimonSaturday, 9 August 2025, 15:50
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russia's position remains the same despite the intense diplomatic work that has been done in recent days.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), following a conversation with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen

Quote from Zelenskyy: "The Russians still refuse to stop the killings, still invest in the war, and still push the idea of 'exchanging' Ukrainian territory for Ukrainian territory, with consequences that guarantee nothing except more favourable positions for Russia to resume the war."

Details: The president emphasised that all steps taken by Ukraine and its partners must bring the war closer to a real end, not a "reconfiguration" of it, and serve to strengthen common security.

Zelenskyy and Frederiksen also discussed Ukraine's and Moldova's accession to the EU, agreeing that the process must be fair and based on both countries meeting their commitments.

