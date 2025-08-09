Zelenskyy to Spanish PM: Main thing is that Russia does not impose unrealistic conditions again

In a conversation with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasised the importance of taking Europe's voice into account in possible peace agreements with Russia and the importance of ensuring that Russia "does not once again impose its unrealistic conditions on anyone".

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Quote: "I informed [Sánchez – ed.] about the diplomatic situation and our contacts with partners, and shared our vision of what the next steps should be. The main thing now is to ensure that Russia does not once again impose its unrealistic conditions on anyone.

Advertisement:

It is important that Pedro and I share the same view: Europe’s voice must be taken into account. We are coordinating our common European position. We are ready to move as quickly and constructively as possible toward a just peace."

Details: At the same time, Zelenskyy called for a wise and coordinated response to Russia's desire to take control of more Ukrainian territories during a conversation with Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

Quote: "It is important that America has the determination and the ability to end the war, and we welcome President Trump’s desire to stop the killings. To respond to Russia’s intention to prolong the war and seize territorial spoils, we must act wisely and in coordination [with each other]."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!