Zelenskyy to join European leaders' meeting in Paris, says AFP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will join European leaders who are gathering in Paris on Thursday 4 September to discuss possible security guarantees for Ukraine.

Source: AFP, citing a diplomatic source, as reported by European Pravda

Details: A source told AFP that "such a meeting has been planned". The source added that security guarantees for Ukraine "and the promotion of diplomacy will be discussed, because the Russians" are "once again" dragging out the process.

It is not yet known whether Zelenskyy will attend the meeting in person or join via video link.

Background: The Financial Times was the first to report that there will be a meeting in Paris.

According to the FT’s sources, the meeting will take place at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Among the participants in the meeting are German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The attendees will continue high-level discussions on possible security guarantees for Ukraine.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said that EU countries are developing "pretty precise plans" for the potential deployment of troops in Ukraine as part of post-war security guarantees.

