Russia's largest tank manufacturer uses hundreds of units of foreign equipment – Ukrainian intelligence

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has released another compilation of foreign technological equipment used by Russia’s largest tank and armoured vehicle manufacturer, Uralvagonzavod. The data is available on the War&Sanctions portal, in a section titled Instruments of War.

Details: The portal currently lists over 260 computer numerically controlled (CNC) machine tools and machining centres, along with other high-tech foreign-made equipment used by Uralvagonzavod.

The vast majority of the equipment was acquired during the re-equipment of Russia’s defence industrial base in the period leading up to its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. This process had been ongoing since 2007, said Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

"Although these purchases were made before 2022, the documentation of such equipment is important because it requires regular maintenance, repair and software updates," DIU explained.

Ukrainian intelligence added that Uralvagonzavod continues to expand production to support Russian aggression. In 2024, for example, the plant opened a new tank engine production facility equipped with high-tech CNC machines from leading European manufacturers.

"Such deliveries to Russia via third countries continue, although they have become more difficult, longer and costlier due to the sanctions imposed," DIU noted.

In order to curb Moscow's ability to continue the war, it is necessary to consolidate diplomatic efforts, exchange information and block schemes for circumventing sanctions at the international level, Ukrainian intelligence emphasised.

"Real investigations and increased accountability for violators of sanctions restrictions are key to reducing channels for the supply of military equipment," DIU concluded.

