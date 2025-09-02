Russia loses 800 soldiers over past day
Tuesday, 2 September 2025, 07:04
Russia has lost 800 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day alone, bringing its total number of personnel losses to 1,083,790.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 2 September 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 1,083,790 (+800) military personnel;
- 11,156 (+1) tanks;
- 23,233 (+4) armoured combat vehicles;
- 32,301 (+53) artillery systems;
- 1,477 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,213 (+0) air defence systems;
- 422 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 341 (+0) helicopters;
- 55,446 (+170) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,664 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 60,488 (+89) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,952 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
