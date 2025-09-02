Ukrainian Security Service general charged with illicit enrichment

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) have reported that they have exposed a senior officer of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) for illicit enrichment and tax fraud.

Source: SAPO; NABU; an Ukrainska Pravda source in law enforcement

Details: According to Ukrainska Pravda’s source, the case concerns Brigadier General Illia Vitiuk, the former head of the SSU’s Cybersecurity Department.

Investigators found that the suspect bought an apartment worth UAH 21.6 million (about US$521,500) in December 2023, registering it in his wife’s name. The price stated in the contract was UAH 12.8 million (about US$309,000).

To justify the source of the funds, the suspect’s wife claimed she had earned the money by providing legal and consulting services as a sole trader since February 2022.

The investigators established that funds had indeed been transferred to her business accounts, supposedly for legal and consulting services. However, they came from an individual suspected of embezzling funds from Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) as part of a criminal organisation, and from companies controlled by that person.

The anti-corruption officials said their evidence showed that these services were not provided and the companies showed signs of being fictitious.

In addition, there was no confirmation of the legal origin of the remaining UAH 8.8 million (US$212,400) paid for the apartment.

Background:

In early April 2024, investigative journalists from Slidstvo.Info reported that Vitiuk’s wife had purchased an apartment with a market value of over UAH 20 million (about US$483,000) in December 2023.

Following the journalists’ investigation, SSU head Vasyl Maliuk suspended Vitiuk pending a review of the circumstances and sent him to the front line.

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention began a lifestyle audit "to establish the compliance of Vitiuk’s lifestyle and that of his family members with their property and declared income".

On 1 May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree dismissing Illia Vitiuk as head of the SSU Cybersecurity Department.

