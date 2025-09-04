Russian attack causes partial blackout in Sumy
Thursday, 4 September 2025, 14:34
The city of Sumy and part of the Sumy district have been partially left without power due to a Russian strike on critical infrastructure.
Source: Sumyoblenergo, the regional power distribution company
Quote from Sumyoblenergo: "The power outage is temporary. Power engineers are working to restore the electricity supply."
Background: On the morning of 1 September, a Russian drone attack on critical infrastructure in Sumy Oblast caused a blackout in the town of Shostka and the Shostka district.
