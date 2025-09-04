All Sections
Slovak PM to travel to Ukraine to meet with Zelenskyy

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovThursday, 4 September 2025, 17:40
Slovak PM to travel to Ukraine to meet with Zelenskyy
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. Photo: Getty Images

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday 5 September in the city of Uzhhorod in Zakarpattia Oblast (Transcarpathia) in Ukraine's west.

Source: the Slovak government's press service on Thursday 4 September, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Fico intends to focus on energy infrastructure in his meeting with Zelenskyy, after which the two leaders will hold a joint press conference, the Slovak government said.

The press service added that the Slovak prime minister will also meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Yuliia Svyrydenko in Uzhhorod.

Fico will be accompanied at the meetings by Denisa Saková, Slovakia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, and Juraj Blanár, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs.

Background: 

  • Fico and Zelenskyy have not held bilateral meetings since the Slovak Prime Minister returned to office in 2023.
  • Instead, their relations have deteriorated significantly due to Fico's visit to Moscow and engagements with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.
  • Earlier this week, Fico met with Putin in Beijing and said he wants to pass on "several messages and thoughts" to Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy
