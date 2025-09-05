All Sections
Slovak PM and Zelenskyy to discuss energy infrastructure in Ukraine's Uzhhorod

Ulyana KrychkovskaFriday, 5 September 2025, 09:55
Slovak PM and Zelenskyy to discuss energy infrastructure in Ukraine's Uzhhorod
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

Energy infrastructure will be one of the main issues on the agenda of a meeting between Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the city of Uzhhorod in Zakarpattia Oblast in Ukraine's west.

Source: Slovak government's press service in a comment to the Slovak agency TASR, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Fico is expected to arrive in Uzhhorod on 5 September, the press service noted. In addition to meeting with Zelenskyy, he will also hold discussions with Ukraine's Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko.

Fico's delegation will consist of Economy Minister Denisa Saková and Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár. The parties are expected to discuss energy infrastructure.

"The Slovak premier and the Ukrainian president will inform [the press – ed.] about the conclusions of the meeting at a joint press conference," the Slovak government added.

Background:

Zelenskyyenergy
Zelenskyy
