Slovak PM and Zelenskyy to discuss energy infrastructure in Ukraine's Uzhhorod

Energy infrastructure will be one of the main issues on the agenda of a meeting between Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the city of Uzhhorod in Zakarpattia Oblast in Ukraine's west.

Source: Slovak government's press service in a comment to the Slovak agency TASR, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Fico is expected to arrive in Uzhhorod on 5 September, the press service noted. In addition to meeting with Zelenskyy, he will also hold discussions with Ukraine's Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko.

Fico's delegation will consist of Economy Minister Denisa Saková and Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár. The parties are expected to discuss energy infrastructure.

"The Slovak premier and the Ukrainian president will inform [the press – ed.] about the conclusions of the meeting at a joint press conference," the Slovak government added.

Fico and Zelenskyy have not held bilateral meetings since the Slovak prime minister returned to office in 2023.

Hungary and Slovakia continue to receive Russian oil, particularly through the Druzhba oil pipeline, which Ukraine has recently attacked several times. The foreign ministers of Slovakia and Hungary complained to the European Commission about the strikes.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán even wrote a letter to US President Donald Trump lamenting Ukraine's attack on the Druzhba pipeline. Trump is reported to have said he is angry.

On 4 September, Trump told European leaders that Europe must stop purchasing Russian oil, which, he said, is helping Moscow finance its war against Ukraine.

