Pro-Russian Ukrainian MP Fedir Khrystenko may be extradited from Dubai to Ukraine – sources

Mykhailo Tkach, Tetyana OliynykFriday, 5 September 2025, 18:52
Pro-Russian Ukrainian MP Fedir Khrystenko may be extradited from Dubai to Ukraine – sources
Fedir Khrystenko. Photo: Khrystenko on Facebook

Ukrainian MP Fedir Khrystenko, wanted in a treason case, may be extradited from Dubai to Ukraine in the coming days. He belongs to the pro-Russian Opposition Platform – For Life party, which is banned in Ukraine.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda, citing three sources in law enforcement and political circles

Details: The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) declared Khrystenko wanted on 13 August. 

Before the start of the full-scale war, he fled abroad and has not returned to Ukraine since. Khrystenko now lives in the UAE. The MP has never hidden his pro-Russian stance and has repeatedly visited Russia since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine's east in 2014.

Background:

  • On 21 July, the Security Service of Ukraine, together with the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, announced that it had exposed Khrystenko for treason. The case files indicate that he is a top agent of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) and was responsible for increasing Russian influence on the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).
  • On 6 August, Ukrainska Pravda reported that SSU officers were seeking evidence from Khrystenko against detectives of the NABU, who feature in an SSU operation to "neutralise Russian influence" on anti-corruption bodies.
  • In December 2023, Skhemy, an investigative journalism project, discovered that Khrystenko had left Ukraine on 14 February 2022 and was living in the UAE in a 173-square-metre apartment.


