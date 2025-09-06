All Sections
Russia loses 960 soldiers over past day

Ivan Diakonov Saturday, 6 September 2025, 07:07
Russia loses 960 soldiers over past day
Ukrainian tank engaging its target. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 960 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day alone, bringing its total number of personnel losses to 1,087,180.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 6 September 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 1,087,180 (+960) military personnel;
  • 11,161 (+2) tanks;
  • 23,243 (+0) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 32,474 (+39) artillery systems;
  • 1,480 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,217 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 422 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 341 (+0) helicopters;
  • 56,523 (+256) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 3,686 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 60,950 (+119) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,957 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed. 

