Russia loses 960 soldiers over past day
Saturday, 6 September 2025, 07:07
Russia has lost 960 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day alone, bringing its total number of personnel losses to 1,087,180.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 6 September 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 1,087,180 (+960) military personnel;
- 11,161 (+2) tanks;
- 23,243 (+0) armoured combat vehicles;
- 32,474 (+39) artillery systems;
- 1,480 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,217 (+1) air defence systems;
- 422 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 341 (+0) helicopters;
- 56,523 (+256) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,686 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 60,950 (+119) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,957 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
