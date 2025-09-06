Russian attack causes power outage on railway near Sloviansk

Russian forces have attacked railway infrastructure in Donetsk Oblast on the morning of 6 September, causing train delays.

Source: Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways)

Quote: "A section near Sloviansk has been left without power, resulting in delays for both suburban and long-distance trains.

For upcoming trains to Kramatorsk, reserve diesel locomotives and buses may be used on certain sections."

Details: Ukrzaliznytsia has not given any information on how long it will take to restore rail services, as an assessment of the damage is ongoing.

