All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Zelenskyy outlines guarantees that 26 countries are prepared to provide to Ukraine

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 6 September 2025, 21:26
Zelenskyy outlines guarantees that 26 countries are prepared to provide to Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Ukrainian President's Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the security guarantees for Ukraine, which 26 countries have agreed to take part in, cover protection on land, in the air, at sea and in cyberspace and the provision of funding for the armed forces.

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening address

Quote: "The Coalition of the Willing [consists of] 35 countries. Twenty-six countries are involved in security guarantees for Ukraine, and these are substantive commitments on land, in the air, at sea, and in cyberspace, as well as financial support for our army.

Advertisement:

The most important thing is a sufficiently strong Ukrainian army, so that Ukraine’s independence and sovereignty are fully guaranteed. And that means weapons for our army, long-term funding for the Ukrainian army. Many of these components have already been agreed upon with partners as a baseline."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that next week should also be "quite active", particularly as preparations are underway for a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (also known as the Ramstein Format)

Quote from Zelenskyy: "And among other things, we are preparing for the Ramstein format. We are also working to secure new contributions from partners to the PURL programme. This is a programme we truly need: thanks to it, we purchase American weapons, and it already involves over US$2 billion. We will continue increasing this funding. And among the top priorities in all our work with partners is stronger air defence, protection against Russian Shaheds, against Russian missiles."

Background: 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

Zelenskyysecurity guarantees
Advertisement:
Ukraine urgently needs 10 Patriot systems and missiles for them, defence minister says
Weapon used to kill Ukrainian MP Parubii not yet found
Germany has delivered first launchers from two Patriot systems to Ukraine, Germany's defence minister says
Dutch cities say they can no longer accommodate new Ukrainian refugees
European Pravda reveals who will attend online Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting in person
FT: Ukraine faces shortages of air defence amid slowdown in US deliveries
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy: 26 countries ready to guarantee Ukraine's security
Zelenskyy: Russia attacks 14 Ukrainian oblasts in first five days of September
"He can come to Kyiv": Zelenskyy responds to Putin's proposal to meet in Moscow
RECENT NEWS
20:55
Latvia provides €5m for NATO and US initiative for Ukraine
20:07
Ukraine urgently needs 10 Patriot systems and missiles for them, defence minister says
20:01
Kherson Oblast authorities reveal how much is being spent on fighting Russian drones
19:43
Weapon used to kill Ukrainian MP Parubii not yet found
19:10
Belarusian agent detained in Poland
18:55
German defence minister announces €300m initiative to buy Ukrainian drones
18:30
Zelenskyy on Yarova strike: Russians knew they were targeting civilians
18:04
Germany has delivered first launchers from two Patriot systems to Ukraine, Germany's defence minister says
17:50
UK to fund domestic production of long-range drones for Ukraine
16:45
Russian artillery and aerial bombs strike Kostiantynivka: five people injured, houses ablaze – photos, video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: