Zelenskyy outlines guarantees that 26 countries are prepared to provide to Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the security guarantees for Ukraine, which 26 countries have agreed to take part in, cover protection on land, in the air, at sea and in cyberspace and the provision of funding for the armed forces.

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening address

Quote: "The Coalition of the Willing [consists of] 35 countries. Twenty-six countries are involved in security guarantees for Ukraine, and these are substantive commitments on land, in the air, at sea, and in cyberspace, as well as financial support for our army.

The most important thing is a sufficiently strong Ukrainian army, so that Ukraine’s independence and sovereignty are fully guaranteed. And that means weapons for our army, long-term funding for the Ukrainian army. Many of these components have already been agreed upon with partners as a baseline."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that next week should also be "quite active", particularly as preparations are underway for a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (also known as the Ramstein Format)

Quote from Zelenskyy: "And among other things, we are preparing for the Ramstein format. We are also working to secure new contributions from partners to the PURL programme. This is a programme we truly need: thanks to it, we purchase American weapons, and it already involves over US$2 billion. We will continue increasing this funding. And among the top priorities in all our work with partners is stronger air defence, protection against Russian Shaheds, against Russian missiles."

Background:

On 4 September, following a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing – military allies supporting Ukraine – French President Emmanuel Macron announced that 26 countries have indicated their willingness to either send troops or provide certain resources to support the security forces.

On 6 September, Zelenskyy also stated that so far, 26 countries are prepared to "guarantee Ukraine's security".

