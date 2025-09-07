Russia loses 970 soldiers over past day
Sunday, 7 September 2025, 07:51
Russia has lost 970 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day alone, bringing its total number of personnel losses to 1,088,150.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 7 September 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 1,088,150 (+970) military personnel;
- 11,163 (+2) tanks;
- 23,254 (+11) armoured combat vehicles;
- 32,516 (+42) artillery systems;
- 1,481 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,217 (+0) air defence systems;
- 422 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 341 (+0) helicopters;
- 56,817 (+294) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,686 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 61,054 (+104) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,961 (+4) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
