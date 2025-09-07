Russian strike on Kyiv injures 20, people may be trapped under rubble
At least 20 people have been injured in Kyiv in a large-scale Russian attack on the night of 6-7 September.
Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko; Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration
Details: Seven of those injured have been taken to hospital, including a pregnant woman. Others received medical assistance at the scene.
Quote: "The death of two people – a young woman and her two-month-old son – has been confirmed.
Search and rescue operations are ongoing at the most heavily damaged residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district. There may still be people trapped under the rubble."
Update: Later, Tkachenko reported that the death toll had risen to three.
Later, he stated that the information was not accurate.
