Russian strike on Kyiv injures 20, people may be trapped under rubble

Search and rescue operations in Kyiv. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

At least 20 people have been injured in Kyiv in a large-scale Russian attack on the night of 6-7 September.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko; Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration

Details: Seven of those injured have been taken to hospital, including a pregnant woman. Others received medical assistance at the scene.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The death of two people – a young woman and her two-month-old son – has been confirmed.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing at the most heavily damaged residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district. There may still be people trapped under the rubble."

Update: Later, Tkachenko reported that the death toll had risen to three.

Later, he stated that the information was not accurate.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!