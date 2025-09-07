All Sections
Ukrainian PM posts photos of damage to Cabinet of Ministers building after Russian attack – photo

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 7 September 2025, 14:50
The aftermath of the Russian strike on the Cabinet of Ministers building. Photo: Svyrydenko on Facebook

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko has released photos showing damage to the Cabinet of Ministers building, hit by a Russian attack on 7 September – the first such incident since the Russo-Ukrainian war began.

Source: Svyrydenko on X (Twitter)

Details: Svyrydenko said no one was injured and that a fire caused by the attack has been extinguished.

She added that the damage will not disrupt the functioning of the government.

Quote: "I urge the world to turn outrage over Russian crimes into concrete support for Ukraine. Not for the walls of this building, but to protect our people and communities across the country.

 
The Cabinet of Ministers building.
Photo: Svyrydenko on Facebook

We need stronger air defence – more systems and more ammunition – to shield our cities and our energy system as winter approaches. We need tougher sanctions that will deprive the aggressor of oil and gas revenues, the very resources funding its terror."

Cabinet of Minister (government)attackKyiv
