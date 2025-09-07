Russians attack Sumy: four injured, including two children

Russian forces attacked the city of Sumy on the afternoon of 7 September, injuring four people.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: A Russian attack drone struck the city centre – Independence Square.

The first to be taken to hospital was a 60-year-old woman.

Later, it was reported that a 13-year-old boy was injured, while his 6-year-old brother suffered an acute stress reaction after the explosion.

A 30-year-old man also sought medical help.

The people are being examined by doctors.

