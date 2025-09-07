Russians attack Sumy: four injured, including two children
Sunday, 7 September 2025, 16:00
Russian forces attacked the city of Sumy on the afternoon of 7 September, injuring four people.
Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration
Details: A Russian attack drone struck the city centre – Independence Square.
Advertisement:
The first to be taken to hospital was a 60-year-old woman.
Later, it was reported that a 13-year-old boy was injured, while his 6-year-old brother suffered an acute stress reaction after the explosion.
A 30-year-old man also sought medical help.
The people are being examined by doctors.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!