Russians attack Sumy: four injured, including two children

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 7 September 2025, 16:00
Russians attack Sumy: four injured, including two children
Emergency workers. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian forces attacked the city of Sumy on the afternoon of 7 September, injuring four people.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: A Russian attack drone struck the city centre – Independence Square.

The first to be taken to hospital was a 60-year-old woman. 

Later, it was reported that a 13-year-old boy was injured, while his 6-year-old brother suffered an acute stress reaction after the explosion.

A 30-year-old man also sought medical help. 

The people are being examined by doctors.

