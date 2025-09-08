Russia attacks thermal power generation facility in Kyiv Oblast

Russia carried out a large-scale attack on one of the thermal power generation facilities in Kyiv Oblast on the night of 7-8 September.

Source: Ministry of Energy of Ukraine

Quote: "The goal is obvious – to cause even greater hardship for Ukraine’s civilian population, to leave homes, hospitals, kindergartens and schools without light and heat. Power generation facilities, electricity transmission and distribution systems and gas infrastructure are not military targets. The enemy clearly understands that it is striking critical civilian infrastructure."

Details: BBC News Russian, citing Ukrainian sources, said the attacks had caused power outages in parts of Kyiv Oblast and some districts of Kyiv.

Ukrainian monitoring and news Telegram channels reported that Russian UAVs had attacked the Trypillia Thermal Power Plant in the town of Ukrainka in Kyiv Oblast.

Emergency workers and power engineers are currently working to deal with the aftermath of the attack.

The Ministry of Energy will provide further updates on any changes to the energy supply.

Background: On the night of 7-8 September, air defence responded to Russian drones in Kyiv Oblast.

