Ukrainian military unveils unmanned boat Barracuda – video

Andrii HaladeiMonday, 8 September 2025, 18:08
Ukrainian military unveils unmanned boat Barracuda – video
The 40th Separate Coastal Defence Brigade has showcased the Barracuda – an unmanned boat capable of carrying out missions too dangerous for humans.

Source: 40th Separate Coastal Defence Brigade on social media

Quote from the brigade: "This drone boat can perform tasks that humans cannot. Fire damage, rapid evacuation from coastal areas, delivery of ammunition to the most dangerous zones. Our infantrymen showed how they interact with the unmanned boat, created by the special unit of the same name."

Details: The brigade emphasises that the boat has an artificial intelligence system, modern tracking and remote control systems that minimise the risk of errors and ensure reliable movement in any weather, time of day, and even under enemy fire.

Background: Earlier, Russia showed off a boat that is controlled via fibre optic cable. It can launch FPV drones or operate as a kamikaze UAV.

