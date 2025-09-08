All Sections
Estonian Foreign Ministry sends note of protest to Russia over new violation of its airspace

Ulyana Krychkovska, Tetyana OliynykMonday, 8 September 2025, 18:30
Photo: Jens Kalaene/picture alliance via Getty Images

On Monday 8 September, the Estonian Foreign Ministry sent a note of protest to Russia over the violation of the country's airspace that occurred on 7 September.

Source: European Pravda, citing a statement by the Estonian Foreign Ministry

Details: As reported by ERR, on 7 September, a Russian helicopter violated Estonia's airspace.

At that time, a Mi-8 helicopter entered Estonian airspace without permission in the vicinity of Vaindloo Island. The helicopter did not have a flight plan, and its transponder was turned off.

The helicopter remained in Estonian airspace for about four minutes.

In connection with this incident, the country's Foreign Ministry summoned the chargé d'affaires of the Russian Embassy to express its protest and deliver an official note regarding the violation of Estonian airspace.

According to Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, this was another serious and unfortunate incident, especially considering that it is already the third such violation this year.

Background: 

  • In May, the Estonian Navy attempted to stop a Jaguar tanker, which was passing through international waters in the Gulf of Finland in the direction of the port of Primorsk. The ship belonged to the Russian Federation's shadow fleet.
  • According to available information, the tanker's crew refused to comply with the instructions of the Estonian border guards, but the ship left Estonian economic waters.
  • In response to the actions of the Estonian military, Russia sent a fighter jet, which, according to the Estonian army, violated the country's airspace.
  • Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said at the time that the incident indicated that Russia was ready to defend its shadow fleet.

