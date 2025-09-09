Ukraine demands strong response from partners over Russia's killing of over 20 in Yarova

Ukraine has briefed international partners on Russia’s killing of 21 people in Yarova, Donetsk Oblast, and called for decisive action.

Source: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: On Tuesday 9 September, Minister Sybiha stated that at least 21 civilians were killed and more than 20 were injured in a barbaric direct Russian airstrike on ordinary people queuing for pensions in the settlement of Yarova in Donetsk Oblast.

"This heinous crime demands worldwide condemnation and action. We urge the world to speak out and act immediately. We call on European partners, the United States, G20 members, and all who value human life and the UN Charter to take action," the Foreign Minister urged.

Ukraine is currently informing all partners and international organisations about the details of this atrocity.

"And we expect strong responses. Russian criminals must face justice for this and other atrocities. Russian propaganda claims to be ‘saving’ people in Donetsk Oblast, but in reality, it is dropping massive air bombs on people who came to receive pensions. Russia brings only death, horror, and destruction," Sybiha wrote.

Background:

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on 9 September that Russian occupying forces dropped an air bomb on the settlement of Yarova while pensions were being distributed to civilians, with early reports indicating more than 20 people were killed.

On 7 September, Sybiha stated that Russia’s attacks on Ukrainian cities using a record number of drones require a decisive response from Kyiv’s partners.

