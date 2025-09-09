Russian artillery and aerial bombs strike Kostiantynivka: five people injured, houses ablaze – photos, video

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Serhii Horbunov

Russian forces attacked the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast with tubed artillery, a first-person view (FPV) drone and aerial bombs on 9 September, injuring five civilians. Some of them may still be trapped under the rubble.

Source: Serhii Horbunov, Head of Kostiantynivka City Military Administration

Quote: "The invaders have carried out yet another attack on Kostiantynivka, damaging civilian infrastructure and injuring people. The enemy deployed tubed artillery, an FPV drone and FAB-500 aerial bombs in the attack."

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Serhii Horbunov

Details: According to Horbunov, the Russians carried out four artillery strikes on the town. One person was injured and independently sought medical help in Druzhkivka.

Russian projectiles destroyed nine buildings, specifically eight houses and one apartment block.

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Serhii Horbunov

A Russian FPV drone also hit a civilian car, but no one was injured. Horbunov reported that four civilians were injured and are likely still under the rubble after Russian forces dropped FAB-500 aerial bombs.

Apartment blocks and a car park were also damaged.

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Serhii Horbunov

"We are calling on everyone who is still in frontline areas and needs evacuation – don't waste any time!" Horbunov wrote.

