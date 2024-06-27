"My heart is for Ukraine": mothers of American veterans killed in Ukraine tell stories of grief, courage and goodness

Karla Webber, Alison Magallon and Terrie Lawrence are founding members of Mothers of American Veterans Fallen in Ukraine. In the days following Russia’s invasion, their sons travelled to Ukraine to defend the democracy, freedom and people of a country with which they had no previous connection. They simply couldn't stand seeing the injustice of the situation and the terrible things that were happening. The sons of Karla Webber, Alison Magallon and Terrie Lawrence were killed while fighting in Ukraine. We met the Mothers of American Veterans Fallen Fighting in Ukraine during the Ukraine Action Summit in DC, where they came to advocate for the country their sons were defending. Their stories are below.

Karla Webber, Alison Magallon and Terrie Lawrence press conference near the Congress Photo provided by author

Andrew Webber's journey to the frontline

"My son Andrew Irvin Webber was killed in Ukraine in July of 2023", said Karla Webber.

Andrew Irvin Webber, was born on 8 February 1983 in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho and died on 29 July 2023 in Donetsk region, while serving with the Chosen Company of the 59th Motorised Brigade of the Ukrainian Army Ground Forces.



"He had always been interested in the military. Even at a young age, he was fascinated by history, which then turned into an interest in military history, and so it seemed like the natural path that he would join the military".

Karla Webber at press conference near the Congress Photo provided by Ukraine Action Summit

Andrew won a place at the US Military Academy at West Point. Having graduated in 2005, he was commissioned as an army officer and was deployed abroad three times – once to Iraq and twice to Afghanistan."We call it his love languages: stories and good deeds, and he was a great diplomat and a wonderful communicator", said Karla Webber.

After serving in the US Army, Andrew got married, and the couple had two daughters. Andrew did a degree in law at Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law and embarked on a career as an attorney specialising in international corporate law.



"So he could choose lawyering, he could choose a great job, but he chose to go to Ukraine. Andrew could not stand Vladimir Putin and that regime, and the horrific way that all this happened, and the invasion of Ukraine. He just could not stand by and do nothing, he couldn't, it's just not…", his mother Karla continued, moved to tears.

"That's how Andy was. I mean, he just saw a problem and he would fix it, and he would work at it and he would, he wouldn't stand by and do nothing. He couldn't stand injustice"

Andrew said his talents would be put to better use closer to the frontline of battle. And that's what he did. Andrew led teams, trained Ukrainians and made a very positive impact.

Along with his fellow volunteer Lance Lawrence, Andrew was killed on 29 July 2023 when they were out on a mission and were ambushed by Russians. Andrew and Lance provided cover fire so their troops could escape, but both of them were killed.

Officer Serhiy Tsekhotsky of the 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade, where Andrew and Lance had served, said the loss of the defenders during the assault was a great tragedy for the brigade as well:

"Our brothers and sisters in arms bid them farewell with tears in their eyes. Andrew and Lance were scouts in our assault group. Both were senior officers within their group. They were experienced and held authority among the personnel. Their job involved direct contact with the enemy: they would head out in their hummers to enemy positions, eliminate them, and take prisoners," says Tsekhotsky.

He concludes our conversation by saying that Andrew Webber loved Ukraine and animals, and he shares a photo of Andrew with a kitten.

Andrew Webber playing with kitten Photo provided by 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade

Marine veteran Lance Allen Lawrence

Lance Allen Lawrence was a Marine veteran. He decided to go into the Ukrainian armed forces to help with the cause against Russian aggression. He was passionate about the military, world history, and the wars that have shaped it. When he left the Marines, he became a construction worker.

"When he found out what was going on in Ukraine, it just really disturbed him. And he felt like he really needed to be there to help them. He had a friend who was giving him video footage of things that were going on at the very first days of the invasion," said Lance’s mother Terrie.

"He was extremely smart, very smart in all aspects of life. He was a very skilled carpenter, could fix anything. He was a roofer, he had various experiences with fixing all kinds of things. Sometimes we thought he might have had a photographic memory, read a book, and then remember everything about everything he read. So he was just very, very smart in that way. Also very brave. So if he found injustice, he would speak out about it. It's just hard for him to sit still when things like that are going on."

Lance Lawrence on duty Photo provided by Terrie Lawrence

Terrie Lawrence remembers how passionately her son felt about helping Ukraine and its people, whom he grew to like greatly.

Karla Webber talked about her son Andrew’s warmth towards Lance. "We lost another really good American who does a lot of work for humanitarian purposes, and Lance Lawrence – that was just devastating as well. He was wonderful. I remember Andrew saying ‘I have this guy here and he's like the best weapons expert that I've ever seen besides grandpa’. We said, ‘well maybe even better than grandpa!’ So you know that he was good. It's not it's not an unusual story, I would say. it's a very common story, considering the conditions and considering the lack of response from the United States."

The R. T. Weatherman Foundation, nonprofit organisation which provides aid to Ukraine in a variety of ways, also offers help for families whose children have died in Ukraine. They supported Karla Webber, Terrie Lawrence and other mothers of fallen volunteers to start the group, "Moms Taking Action".

"These aren't just guys that were in the military – this was the best of the best. This was West Point, some of the top people in the US military, and they were killed, and they deserved to be treated with respect. And part of the problem of this entire war has been an unwillingness to really engage in combat. There's been nervousness", says Andrew Duncan, the founder of the RI Weatherman Foundation.

Andrew Duncan, Karla Webber, Alison Magallon and Terrie Lawrence near the Congress

Jericho Skye Magallon fought for 10 months alongside Ukrainians

"I feel to carry on Jericho's legacy. I feel it's not, I want to. I'm not feeling forced. At this point, maybe down the road, I would do something else. But at this point, there's action to be taken", says Alison Magallon, who is originally from the UK, but who moved to live in the US.

Jericho, who was 28, fought for 10 months alongside Ukrainians, from March to December 2022. He was shot dead on 5 September 2023, just days after he returned to Ukraine. Jericho first went to Ukraine in the first week of Russia’s invasion, saying that he felt compelled to take action; that it was like watching bullies beating up a child in the playground, and he had to go. After 10 months in Ukraine, Jericho came home because he had a son he was missing terribly. He would have become the father of a new baby, who was born in January 2024, months after Jericho's death.

Jericho Magallon portrait Photo provided by author

"I asked him ‘Why?’. Because he was leaving his son and it's not his country. But he said ‘Everyone's watching and saying how terrible this is, but no one's going. I have to go’. Those were his exact words", says Alison.

"Jericho had a heart of gold, a huge smile. His presence was just lit up the room. He wasn't just a handsome man. His heart was so big. And he loved, he fell in love with Ukraine. He fell in love with the people of Ukraine. And he wanted to defend them. And even when he came back, he was talking daily to his brothers in arms and encouraging them."

When Jericho first arrived in Ukraine, he undertook training in medical aid with local humanitarian organisations. On 11 March 2022 he went to the headquarters of the Serhiy Prytula Charity Foundation at a time when Kyiv was a place of great danger. The streets were empty, missiles were flying and the threat of a Russian siege of the capital was a very real prospect.

"I remember we were all amazed by this man who came all the way from California to our hub where everyone was not showering for days and was wearing their worst clothes, getting ready to be killed with a Russian missile. Jericho was very motivated and open for any option where he can help. He told us his story, we learned he had combat medic training and was ready to go fighting if needed", says Maria Pysarenko, press secretary to both Serhiy Prytula and the Serhiy Prytula Charity Foundation.

Jericho Skye Magallon at Serhiy Prytula Charity Foundation’s headquarters Photo provided by Serhiy Prytula Charity Foundation

At the time an international legion in Ukraine was in the process of being formed but was not yet established, so the Foundation didn’t immediately know where to send him. Jericho stayed there for a couple of days.



"We made friends, joked a lot. Jericho learned Ukrainian patriotic slogans. He spent those days helping to sort through and move boxes of aid", says Maria.

In the course of the 10 months he served in Ukraine, Jericho learned to speak Ukrainian fluently. His mother Alison remembers him telling her stories when they spoke on the phone about local women coming to bring him food.

"I'm always like, Jericho, what are you eating? Are you getting enough food? He would say that the villagers would just bring even their last meals to feed the soldiers. He said how warm the Ukrainian people are and how loving and caring and supportive."

In contrast to stories about loving and caring Ukrainians, Jericho witnessed horrific acts of Russian genocide: young girls hanged in the streets, young boys decapitated with their heads put on stakes.

"There were some stories that were very touching and others that were very hard to hear, but he wanted me to hear them. And now, looking back, I think he wanted to share those stories partly so the world would know what's going on in Ukraine."

Jericho loved all the animals he encountered in Ukraine. "He's always got puppies in his pocket, kittens on his shoulder, even in the midst of war. Any money Jericho got – he wasn't paid, but any money that we were sending him – he would buy dog and cat food for the animals", says Alison.

Jericho was killed in Bakhmut. His body was recovered nine months after his death. The Weathermen Foundation is responsible for returning Jericho’s remains. On the last day of his life, he was asked to take the boys he was training to the battlefield.

Jericho’s enthusiasm for Ukraine was infectious. Alison is now planning to go to Ukraine herself.

"We all deserve love and respect and the right to live and peace"

Karla Webber, Alison Magallon and Terrie Lawrence meeting in Congress Photo provided by Ukraine Auction Summit

Karla Webber feels a strong connection with the other mothers of fallen soldiers. "We raised our kids, and it seems like the people in my group raised their kids. Very similarly, if not the same, there's right and there's wrong. And any time there's a problem that has to do with humans and lives, you do the right thing. And Andrew was a person who always did the right thing, even if it was really hard. And usually the right thing is really hard. And some people are willing to do hard things, and other people are not."

After Andrew Webber’s death, Karla Webber says a friend of his set up a GoFundMe page "because people were asking. And Ukrainian people got wind of that and they did and they started sending money like $1, like $2, $5, $10, $6 and wrote notes. And we were just so blown away by that." There were hundreds of people who sent her money to go to a good cause.

Terrie Lawrence says she wants people to remember that they are all human beings. "We all deserve love and respect and the right to live in peace. The right to not be oppressed. And I just think that's the message that needs to be out there for everyone. We can't forget the human aspect of everything because if we do, we're no better than animals. Or sometimes I feel animals are better than us because of the love they share with us. But we just need to love each other and help each other."

Terrie Lawrence at press conference near the Congress

Alison Magallon has the last word. "I would like people to know that our actions what however big or small they affect everyone it's global because it's a ripple effect and so what we do what we say what we our actions how we are with one another how we interact it affects the world ultimately. Obviously it's a different country, it's miles away, it speaks another language but we are one, the world is one and I am Ukraine. I'm British and I live in America but that could be me. It just happened that I wasn't born in Ukraine, but I could have been born in Ukraine and so my heart is for Ukraine and the atrocities that are going on globally right now we know there's others."