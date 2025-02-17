Deportation as a weapon: the tragic fate of children from the Oleshky boarding school

Authors: Victoriia Novikova, Reckoning Project Senior Researcher Kareem Asfari, Reckoning Project Legal Analyst Advertisement:

The Russian Federation systematically deports Ukrainian children from occupied territories, which is a blatant violation of international law and human rights. The tragic case of the Oleshky Boarding School in the Kherson region vividly illustrates this crime, where children with disabilities were forcibly taken away from their friends, relatives, and caregivers.

In October 2022, Russian occupation forces transferred 84 residents with disabilities from the Oleshky boarding school to temporarily occupied Crimea and Russia’s Krasnodar region. Most of the boarding school residents were minors. This relocation occurred without the consent of their relatives or legal guardians, in direct violation of international humanitarian law. Unfortunately, this case is only part of a larger campaign by Russia to deport Ukrainian children. Over 2.5 years, only 11 children have been returned home.

Russia uses the deportation of children as part of its propaganda efforts. Abducted children, especially those with disabilities, are often portrayed as "rescued" in fake humanitarian campaigns designed to showcase the "care" of Russian authorities. However, behind these claims lies an attempt to erase the national identity of the children, forcing them to adopt Russian culture, language, and citizenship.

The ineffectiveness of the return process: disheartening statistics

The intergovernmental program Bring Kids Back, aimed at returning Ukrainian children, faces serious challenges. Its implementation is hindered by limited access to occupied territories, insufficient coordination with international organizations, and a lack of resources for tracking abducted children. Moreover, the Ukrainian Ombudsman’s Office and the entire return process architecture demonstrate limited effectiveness: out of more than 19,000 declared abduction cases, only about 400 children have been returned.

The lack of an effective international mechanism to counter such crimes creates another significant issue. Only a few international organizations, such as UNICEF, address this problem. The Red Cross, traditionally considered a key player in humanitarian issues, demonstrates complete inaction regarding the deportations of Ukrainian children. The organization not only avoids active participation in investigations but also fails to assist in returning children, leaving victims without real support.

It is worth noting that Ukrainian state statistics on the number of abducted children are questionable. The absence of an accurate data collection mechanism and the difficulty of verifying information due to limited access to occupied territories complicate the assessment of the actual scale of deportations.

The ambiguities of law and the hybrid nature of the crime

The entire system for identifying children and qualifying the crime of illegal deportation faces challenges due to ambiguities in international humanitarian law and difficulties in gathering evidence during pre-trial investigations. Circumstances surrounding abductions are often disguised as evacuations, medical transfers, or presented as genuine family decisions. The crime has a hybrid nature.

The Russian Federation systematically deports Ukrainian children from occupied territories. Except for a few rigorous exceptions for military necessity and civilian security, the obligations attached to which the Russian Federation fails to respect, this type of displacement is a blatant violation of International Humanitarian Law.

At the same time, it is essential to monitor the humanitarian consequences: the condition of children after their return, the overall trauma experienced by families, and so forth. This also presents challenges for researchers and the justice system.

How did it happen?

The issues surrounding children in boarding schools are not new to Ukrainian society. For many years, Ukraine has faced serious problems with the organization of institutions for children with special needs or those requiring state care. However, this case is particularly resonant due to the following factors:

Non-compliance with Safety Standards: The evacuation system for children in Ukraine often appears spontaneous and irresponsible. The lack of a clear strategy, poor coordination between government agencies, and the absence of accountability, combined with the increased risks from Russian aggression, created the foundation for this tragedy.

The evacuation system for children in Ukraine often appears spontaneous and irresponsible. The lack of a clear strategy, poor coordination between government agencies, and the absence of accountability, combined with the increased risks from Russian aggression, created the foundation for this tragedy. Uncertain Status of Children: Children in such institutions are often among the most vulnerable groups. Deprived of parental care, many of them have medical, psychological, or social issues. Each of them requires an individual approach rather than mechanical relocation without consideration for their needs and safety.

Children in such institutions are often among the most vulnerable groups. Deprived of parental care, many of them have medical, psychological, or social issues. Each of them requires an individual approach rather than mechanical relocation without consideration for their needs and safety. Lack of Local Government Support: Although the social support system is supposed to function seamlessly, in practice, the lack of proper coordination at the local level means that children under state care become targets for abuse and violations of their rights.

As the occupying power with effective control in the area, Russia technically has legal obligations over state institutions. So whether they had the authority to order is a grey area that is made more uncertain by the Ukrainian governmental response.It is also important to say that whatever the question about guardianship, Russia has obligations to keep families together where possible and repatriate children. And also to educate/ care for children in a way that respects their nationality and heritage.

The importance of reforming the care system

Deportation, like any other act of violence, harms children not only physically but also psychologically. Children who experience violence, the destruction of familiar conditions, and environmental changes may suffer serious mental trauma that will affect their future development. Therefore, a systematic approach to working with children during wartime must be highly organized and precise.

However, the problem goes beyond this incident. The situation in Oleshky reflects deeper issues in Ukraine’s social care and child protection systems, which have become even more evident during the war. Thousands of children remain in occupied territories, while others seek refuge in western Ukraine, each requiring individual support and care.

To prevent such situations from recurring, Ukraine must analyze the wartime experience and implement systemic reforms in social support and child rights protection. This includes:

Reviewing Evacuation and Relocation Standards: A clear and safe mechanism for evacuating children from combat zones and occupied territories must be developed. Such a plan should consider the interests of each child and be adaptable to different situations.

A clear and safe mechanism for evacuating children from combat zones and occupied territories must be developed. Such a plan should consider the interests of each child and be adaptable to different situations. International Cooperation: Strengthening ties with international organizations such as UNICEF is crucial to ensure coordinated efforts and assistance for vulnerable children.

Strengthening ties with international organizations such as UNICEF is crucial to ensure coordinated efforts and assistance for vulnerable children. Training and Support for Personnel: Staff at childcare institutions, including boarding schools, must be trained to act in crisis situations and be prepared for evacuations and providing support to children, particularly in cases requiring psychological assistance.

Why the return of one child matters for all of Ukraine

The story of returning a single child, described in an article by New Lines Magazine, is a rare example of a successful outcome. A child with disabilities, Heorhiy Burskyi, was abducted from the Oleshky boarding school and returned home after two and a half years. This case highlights how complex and lengthy the return process can be, requiring the efforts of the state, international community, NGOs, as well as the dedication and courage of relatives.

Russia’s deliberate actions aim to erase Ukrainian identity among the younger generation, which is part of a broader strategy to destroy Ukrainian culture. Children taken to Russia are often placed in environments where their names, citizenship, and any mention of Ukraine are erased. This is not just a crime against specific children — it is a crime against the entire Ukrainian nation.

The international community continues to show an insufficient response. Despite numerous statements of condemnation, arrest warrants for Maria Lvova-Belova and Putin, concrete actions remain at the level of declarations. Ukraine needs the establishment of an international tribunal to investigate deportations, the introduction of strict sanctions against those responsible, and the development of mechanisms for returning abducted children.

Among those who facilitated the deportation of children are local collaborators. For example, Vitaliy Suk, the director of the Oleshky boarding school, actively helped the occupiers carry out their criminal intentions. He has already been sanctioned, sending an important signal to the world that such crimes will not go unpunished.

Every deported child is a story of pain and loss, but also of hope. Bringing them home is both a humanitarian and moral duty for Ukraine. These stories must become a call to action, as every rescued child is a victory in the fight for the future.

