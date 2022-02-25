Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant puts two units in reserve

Units were deloaded, disconnected from the grid, and put in reserve in accordance with regulatory procedures in order to preserve operational safety.

At the moment, 4 power units of Zaporizhzhya NPP are in operation. The total power of the generators is 3.37 GW.

Zaporizhzhya NPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe when operating at full capacity.

"Energoatom" operates all four nuclear power plants that function in Ukraine. It deploys 15 power units equipped with hydro power reactors with a total electrical capacity of 13,835 GW.