The situation in the Exclusion Zone threatens the security of entire Europe – the Ministry of Energy

"The capture of the power plant and any military action there risks a repeat of the Chornobyl tragedy that Europe is still recovering from", the press release said.

The Ministry notes that the normal levels of gamma radiation in the Exclusion Zone were exceeded after topsoil was disturbed by the movement of heavy military equipment and the release of contaminated radioactive dust.

"Currently, all the responsibility for nuclear and radiation safety, the state of the facilities, and further developments in the Exclusion Zone lies with the invaders," the Ministry of Energy said.

"This is among the most serious threats to Europe today: any provocation by the invaders at the Chernobyl power plant during the hybrid war could turn into another planetary environmental catastrophe," the Ministry added.

According to the Acting Director-General of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, Valery Seida, the invaders have taken control of the New Safe Confinement over the Shelter facility; the N1 and N2 power blocks that are being decommissioned; and a storage facility for spent nuclear fuel.

Such actions by the Russian Federation are a direct violation of Article 56 of the Additional Protocol to the 1949 Geneva Conventions.

The State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate, on behalf of Ukraine and in accordance with the international obligations, has promptly informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that on February 24, Chornobyl facilities were taken over by the invaders.