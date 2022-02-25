The Czech Republic closes its airspace for Russian airlines and launches trains for Ukrainians

"These will be the routes connecting Prague and Moscow, Prague and St. Petersburg," the minister said.

The Czech government has taken steps in cooperation with Poland.

Besides, the Czech railways in cooperation with the Polish railways provide trains for Ukrainians who want to travel from the Czech Republic to Ukraine or vice versa.

The transfer will take place in Przemyśl, Poland, and traveling will be free of charge.

Earlier it was announced that soon Poland would close its airspace for Russian planes.