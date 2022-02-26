Sadovyy announed that Russian military landed near Brody. The Security Service of Ukraine refuted the information: Ukrainian aviation is working
Saturday, 26 February 2022, 11:22
The mayor of Lviv Andriy Sadovyy reports that Russian military landed in three helicopters near Brody at 9 am. The Security Service of Ukraine refuted the information.
Source: Sadovyy on Facebook .
Updated: Security Service of Ukraine informed that this information was false.
Ad verbatim: ‘Attention - it was UKRAINIAN aviation’.