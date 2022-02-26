All Sections
Ukraine is asking to block some of the Russian media outlets’ channels on YouTube, cut Russians off from Netflix and Facebook

Saturday, 26 February 2022, 13:18

Deputy Prime Minister Mykhaylo Fedorov on his Telegram channel has appealed to YouTube to block Russian media outlets engaged in the distribution of war propaganda. He also asked Meta to do the same on Facebook and Instagram.

Fedorov requested YouTube to block propagandist Russian media outlets "that call us nazis and drug addicts, lie, and propagate war."

He has also asked Meta to block Facebook and Instagram, and appealed to Netflix to suspend its services in the Russian Federation.

The Minister stated that the purpose of these requests is to reach young people and proactive citizens [of Russia]. According to Fedorov, Russia is already experiencing issues accessing ApplePay.

As a result of the sanctions imposed on Russia to curb its aggression in Ukraine, Russian citizens will be unable to use bank cards issued by sanction-targeted banks in countries allied with Ukraine.

