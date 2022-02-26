Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Укр Рус Eng
up shop

Ukraine Refusing Service from Electrical Grid of Russia and Belarus

Saturday, 26 February 2022, 22:02

Saturday, 26 February 2022, 21:55

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine has decided to refuse further services from the Russian and Belarusian electrical grid after switching to an isolated regime. The respective order was signed by the Minister of Energy German Galuschenko, according to his post on Facebook.

According to the Minister, the switch to an  autonomous electricity system for the period of 24-26 February was successful.

"Ukraine planned to resume service from the Russian and Belorussian energy grids on 27 February. However,  the enemy slightly edited plans. Today the Ministry of Energy signed an order declining further services from the electric grids of the Russian invaders. I plan to urge the European energy ministers to speed up the process of adopting the decision on connecting the Ukrainian energy system to Europe.

Technically and technologically, we proved our capacities, while politically the last word is reserved to the European governments", - wrote the Minister.

He added that the Ukrainian energy system has sufficient power reserves and demonstrates high resistance.

Currently 10 reactors of nuclear stations are working, the hydropower generation continues its operation, while the thermal power stations, both state and private, accumulated a sufficient amount of coal for the successful closure of the heating season and will produce the required amount of energy.

The first stage of test of the Ukrainian energy system, working independently from the Russian Federation, Belarus, and ENTSO-E grid in the process of acceding to the European ENTSO-E took place on 24-26 February. Operation in an isolated regime means a test performed as part of preparation to coordinate the joint energy system between Ukraine and Europe. This test was envisaged in the Agreement on future interconnection of Ukrainian and European energy systems and will take place in two stages, one in the summer and one in the winter period.

Four Russian fighter jets violate Swedish airspace

Energodar residents form their city’s wall of defence

Russians attack a checkpoint in Korosten. 4 people killed

"Out with the Orcs": Melitopol protests against Russia's invasion, gunfire heard

Russian cruise missile hits Kharkiv City Council

Putin aware of Russia’s losses, would not publicise the number killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:12
No date for next round of negotiations with Russia yet
12:12
Threats of nuclear war coming from Russia again
11:38
Defence Minister Reznikov: "The enemy is giving up, the Russians are protesting, the Russian propaganda is failing"
11:37
Russian naval ship spotted near Odessa shores
10:57
Ukraine's former President Yanukovych ousted in 2014 is in Minsk, Kremlin wants to reinstall him in Kyiv
10:54
Ukrainians overwhelmingly in favour of joining NATO and the EU
10:42
Almost 90% of Ukrainians believe that Russia will lose the war
10:37
Mayor of Mariupol on Russian shelling: the city has been "pounded" non-stop for 12 hours
10:35
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia have shifted in time - Russian media
10:27
Russian invaders land in Mykolayiv. Residents are asked to leave city streets
All News