Ukraine Refuses Service from the Electrical Grid of Russia and Belarus

Saturday, 26 February 2022, 21:02

Saturday, 26 February 2022, 21:55

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine has decided to refuse further services from the Russian and Belarusian electrical grid after switching to an isolated regime. The respective order was signed by the Minister of Energy German Galuschenko, according to his post on Facebook.

According to the Minister, the switch to an  autonomous electricity system for the period of 24-26 February was successful.

"Ukraine planned to resume service from the Russian and Belorussian energy grids on 27 February. However,  the enemy slightly edited plans. Today the Ministry of Energy signed an order declining further services from the electric grids of the Russian invaders. I plan to urge the European energy ministers to speed up the process of adopting the decision on connecting the Ukrainian energy system to Europe.

Technically and technologically, we proved our capacities, while politically the last word is reserved to the European governments", - wrote the Minister.

He added that the Ukrainian energy system has sufficient power reserves and demonstrates high resistance.

Currently 10 reactors of nuclear stations are working, the hydropower generation continues its operation, while the thermal power stations, both state and private, accumulated a sufficient amount of coal for the successful closure of the heating season and will produce the required amount of energy.

The first stage of test of the Ukrainian energy system, working independently from the Russian Federation, Belarus, and ENTSO-E grid in the process of acceding to the European ENTSO-E took place on 24-26 February. Operation in an isolated regime means a test performed as part of preparation to coordinate the joint energy system between Ukraine and Europe. This test was envisaged in the Agreement on future interconnection of Ukrainian and European energy systems and will take place in two stages, one in the summer and one in the winter period.

