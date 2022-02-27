The Ministry of Health and Red Cross open charity account for hospitals. Find the details here

Olena Barsukova – 27 February 2022

The Ministry of Health, together with the Red Cross Society of Ukraine, have opened a special account to help hospitals.

Details of where to send money have been published on the ministry’s website.

Advertisement:

"All funds will be used to meet the needs of hospitals and emergency medical institutions, which are the first to provide assistance to the wounded and fight for the life and health of Ukrainians," the Ministry of Health said.

Donations for health care facilities can be made via the following transfer details:

In hryvnia:

01024, Kyiv, 30 Pushkin Street

r / r UA613510050000026003879001526

JSC "Ukrsibbank"

MFI 351005

USREOU code 00016797

Purpose: for medicine.

In US dollars:

Legal entity: URCS

Enterprise code: 00016797

Currency of account: USD

Account number IBAN: UA983510050000026004271658800

Bank name: JOINT STOCK COMPANY "UKRBSIBBANK"

Beneficiary bank (JSC "UKRBSIBBANK"): 020061151200138 UKRBSIBBANK

ANDRIIVSKA STREET 2/21

KYIV, UKRAINE

SWIFT code: KHABUA2K

Intermediary bank: BNP PARIBAS U.S.A. -New York Branch

New York, USA

SWIFT code: BNPAUS3N

In euros:

Legal entity: URCS

Enterprise code: 00016797

Currency of account: EUR

Account number IBAN: UA983510050000026004271658800

Bank name: JOINT STOCK COMPANY "UKRBSIBBANK"

Beneficiary bank (JSC "UKRBSIBBANK"): 07205696

UKRBSIBBANK

ANDRIIVSKA STREET 2/21

KYIV, UKRAINE

SWIFT code: KHABUA2K

Intermediary bank: BNP PARIBAS SA

Paris, FRANCE

SWIFT code: BNPAFRPP

In Swiss francs:

Legal entity: URCS

Enterprise code: 00016797

Currency of account: CHF

Account number IBAN: UA983510050000026004271658800

Bank name: JOINT STOCK COMPANY "UKRBSIBBANK"

Beneficiary bank (JSC "UKRBSIBBANK"): 256446 / 1A

UKRBSIBBANK

ANDRIIVSKA STREET 2/21

KYIV, UKRAINE

SWIFT code: KHABUA2K

Intermediary bank: BNP PARIBAS (SUISSE) SA

Geneva, SWITZERLAND

SWIFT code: BPPBCHGG

In pound sterling:

Legal entity: URCS

Enterprise code: 00016797

Currency of account: GBP

Account number IBAN: UA903510050000026008879082023

Bank name: JOINT STOCK COMPANY "UKRBSIBBANK"

Beneficiary bank (JSC "UKRBSIBBANK"): 10947113

UKRBSIBBANK

ANDRIIVSKA STREET 2/21

KYIV, UKRAINE

SWIFT code: KHABUA2K

Intermediary bank: CITIBANK NA

London, GREAT BRITAIN

SWIFT code: CITIGB2L

"Monster Corporation" Charitable Foundation:

Main account: Privat card 5169 3305 1608 8389

USREOU: 41569293,

IBAN UA543052990000026000004918005 in JSC CB "PRIVATBANK"

MFI 305299

Wings of Hope

JSC CB PrivatBank, Lviv

MFI 305299 USREOU 35620901

UAH - IBAN UA733052990000026007011001168

USD - IBAN UA823052990000026000021013778

EUR - IBAN UA503052990000026006021006875

https://www.liqpay.ua/checkout/i92692777102 - for transfers from anywhere in the world and throughout Ukraine

Purpose of payment: Voluntary donation (in support of medical institutions).

International Charitable Foundation "Health of the Ukrainian people"

Raiffeisen Bank AVAL JSC, Kyiv

USREO 36924153

UAH-IBAN UA483808050000000026001592786

ICF "HEALTH OF THE UKRAINIAN PEOPLE"

Purpose of payment: Voluntary donation (with the goal of providing healthcare)