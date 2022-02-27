The Ministry of Health and Red Cross open charity account for hospitals. Find the details here
Olena Barsukova – 27 February 2022
The Ministry of Health, together with the Red Cross Society of Ukraine, have opened a special account to help hospitals.
Details of where to send money have been published on the ministry’s website.
"All funds will be used to meet the needs of hospitals and emergency medical institutions, which are the first to provide assistance to the wounded and fight for the life and health of Ukrainians," the Ministry of Health said.
Donations for health care facilities can be made via the following transfer details:
In hryvnia:
01024, Kyiv, 30 Pushkin Street
r / r UA613510050000026003879001526
JSC "Ukrsibbank"
MFI 351005
USREOU code 00016797
Purpose: for medicine.
In US dollars:
Legal entity: URCS
Enterprise code: 00016797
Currency of account: USD
Account number IBAN: UA983510050000026004271658800
Bank name: JOINT STOCK COMPANY "UKRBSIBBANK"
Beneficiary bank (JSC "UKRBSIBBANK"): 020061151200138 UKRBSIBBANK
ANDRIIVSKA STREET 2/21
KYIV, UKRAINE
SWIFT code: KHABUA2K
Intermediary bank: BNP PARIBAS U.S.A. -New York Branch
New York, USA
SWIFT code: BNPAUS3N
In euros:
Legal entity: URCS
Enterprise code: 00016797
Currency of account: EUR
Account number IBAN: UA983510050000026004271658800
Bank name: JOINT STOCK COMPANY "UKRBSIBBANK"
Beneficiary bank (JSC "UKRBSIBBANK"): 07205696
UKRBSIBBANK
ANDRIIVSKA STREET 2/21
KYIV, UKRAINE
SWIFT code: KHABUA2K
Intermediary bank: BNP PARIBAS SA
Paris, FRANCE
SWIFT code: BNPAFRPP
In Swiss francs:
Legal entity: URCS
Enterprise code: 00016797
Currency of account: CHF
Account number IBAN: UA983510050000026004271658800
Bank name: JOINT STOCK COMPANY "UKRBSIBBANK"
Beneficiary bank (JSC "UKRBSIBBANK"): 256446 / 1A
UKRBSIBBANK
ANDRIIVSKA STREET 2/21
KYIV, UKRAINE
SWIFT code: KHABUA2K
Intermediary bank: BNP PARIBAS (SUISSE) SA
Geneva, SWITZERLAND
SWIFT code: BPPBCHGG
In pound sterling:
Legal entity: URCS
Enterprise code: 00016797
Currency of account: GBP
Account number IBAN: UA903510050000026008879082023
Bank name: JOINT STOCK COMPANY "UKRBSIBBANK"
Beneficiary bank (JSC "UKRBSIBBANK"): 10947113
UKRBSIBBANK
ANDRIIVSKA STREET 2/21
KYIV, UKRAINE
SWIFT code: KHABUA2K
Intermediary bank: CITIBANK NA
London, GREAT BRITAIN
SWIFT code: CITIGB2L
"Monster Corporation" Charitable Foundation:
Main account: Privat card 5169 3305 1608 8389
USREOU: 41569293,
IBAN UA543052990000026000004918005 in JSC CB "PRIVATBANK"
MFI 305299
Wings of Hope
JSC CB PrivatBank, Lviv
MFI 305299 USREOU 35620901
UAH - IBAN UA733052990000026007011001168
USD - IBAN UA823052990000026000021013778
EUR - IBAN UA503052990000026006021006875
https://www.liqpay.ua/checkout/i92692777102 - for transfers from anywhere in the world and throughout Ukraine
Purpose of payment: Voluntary donation (in support of medical institutions).
International Charitable Foundation "Health of the Ukrainian people"
Raiffeisen Bank AVAL JSC, Kyiv
USREO 36924153
UAH-IBAN UA483808050000000026001592786
ICF "HEALTH OF THE UKRAINIAN PEOPLE"
Purpose of payment: Voluntary donation (with the goal of providing healthcare)