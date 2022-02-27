Aeroflot is cancelling all flights to Europe

Monday, 28 February, 12:03 AM

The Russian airline Aeroflot is suspending all its flights to Europe starting 28 February 2022.

This was reported in a statement from the company, according to Interfax.

This decision was approved due to the newly imposed "airspace restrictions".

Background: The European Union is completely closing airspace to Russia. The ban includes planes owned by Russian companies and those registered in or controlled by the Russian Federation.