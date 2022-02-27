Aeroflot is cancelling all flights to Europe
Sunday, 27 February 2022, 23:13
The Russian airline Aeroflot is suspending all its flights to Europe starting 28 February 2022.
This was reported in a statement from the company, according to Interfax.
This decision was approved due to the newly imposed "airspace restrictions".
Background: The European Union is completely closing airspace to Russia. The ban includes planes owned by Russian companies and those registered in or controlled by the Russian Federation.