List of temporarily closed Customs offices

MONDAY, 28 FEBRUARY 2022, 11:52

The State Customs Service (SCS) informed that Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Mykolaiv customs and some border control points are temporarily closed. Other customs offices are functioning normally.

This information was provided by the SCS Press Office on Telegram.

‘’It is more is important than ever before to pay into the state budget now in order to support our defenders’’, the State Customs Service reports.