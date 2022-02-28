Ukrainian Railways calls on Europe and Asia to cut rail links with Russia

Monday, 28 February 2022, 12:58

Ukrzaliznytsya [Ukrainian Railways] appealed to all European and Asian countries to stop any cooperation between their railway administrations and those of the aggressor, the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the Ukrzaliznytsya press service.

According to Ukrzaliznytsya, the appeal was sent to the administrations of all railways that carry out transportation from the Russian Federation.

"We are calling on the railway administrations of all countries bordering Russia to suspend freight and passenger rail services with Russia. We are also calling for an end to any cooperation with Russian railways and for the exclusion of Russian railways from all international organizations," Ukrzaliznytsya said.