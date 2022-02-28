Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Parliament demands that gas stations and shops accept bank cards for payment

Monday, 28 February 2022, 14:10

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2022, 1:35 p.m.

The refusal of shops and gas stations to accept bank cards from the population is illegal and harms Ukrainian citizens and the state's defence capabilities.

This was stated by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy Danilo Getmantsev on his page in the Telegram.

"Given the hostilities in Ukraine and the associated difficulties in obtaining cash for the population of Ukraine, such refusals are not only illegal, but also detrimental to Ukrainian citizens and the state's defence capabilities," Hetmantsev wrote.

He said that his committee had officially appealed to petrol station owners and businesses in the field of catering and services to ensure strict compliance with current legislation in the field of payments, as well as to bring violators to justice.

According to the deputy, the chairman of the National Bank confirmed that the electronic payment system works and will work absolutely stably and reliably.

