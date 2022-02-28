Residents in occupied Berdyans'k drive away Russian military equipment, save Ukrainian flags

Kateryna Tyschenko – Monday, 28 February 2022, 18:19

In the occupied city of Berdyans'k in Zaporizzhya region, patriotic local residents have succeeded in getting the Russian military to leave the city executive committee building and in ensuring that Ukrainian flags continue to fly over the city.

Source: Video from the social networks accounts of the acting Mayor Oleksandr Svidlo, according to the website of the Berdyansk City Council

Advertisement:

Details: The video shows a representative of the city executive committee talking to city residents who have gathered for a rally against the invaders.

He says that the forces currently in the city are not Russian troops but "military police" overseeing public order. The troops that captured Berdyans'k on Sunday have handed the city over to this 'police' force.

"Their task was to organise the local government and to change the flag. From their reaction to this rally, we can see that Ukrainian flags are flying over all our buildings, and this will remain so," the representative assured.

The invaders also agreed to vacate the city executive committee building and clear Russian military equipment from near it.

"We said that we do not agree – and will not agree – to work in the executive committee building if we have to pass through their turnstile. All our employees will return to the executive committee only if there is no military presence in the building," the representative said.

He also advised citizens not to "create Telegram channels" but instead to create small groups of 2-3 people and "communicate" that way.

"[The Russian invaders] warned that, in case of aggression, the city will be filled with numerous, aggressive troops, like the day before," the representative of the city executive committee told local residents.

At the same time, he believes that Russian troops are also "eagerly awaiting the outcome of the negotiations" and that "they also want to turn around and go home from here."

After announcing the agreement, Russian troops cleared their military equipment from the city executive committee building.

Meanwhile, Acting Mayor Oleksandr Svidlo stated that he did not trust the Russian military and that it was not necessary to transfer power to the city because it did not cede it in the first place.

In Svidlo's words: "If the Russian troops are ready to leave the city, let them leave. We'll be happy! We don't need any transfer of power. We didn't give it away. We've been working all this time. The executive committee is a building, but the city is its people! We can work on ensuring the vital functioning of Berdyans'k from anywhere. I don't trust the Russian troops. If they are really ready to leave, they should do it!"

Earlier on Monday, residents of Russian-occupied Berdyansk rallied for Ukraine.