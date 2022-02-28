Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
FlixBus provides free tickets for Ukrainians from the Polish cities of Przemyśl and Rzeszow

Monday, 28 February 2022, 19:17

Global transportation provider FlixBus has announced that they are offering free tickets to all Ukrainians in Poland. This offer is valid for trips from Przemyśl (Peremyshl) and Rzeszów.

The company shared the announcement on Instagram.

Przemyśl is located near to the Ukrainian border. Rzeszów is the largest city closest to Ukraine.

To receive a ticket, please send your request to:

service@flixbus.com.ua.

Please include the following information:

The subject line must be "Ukraine".

Enter the place of departure: Przemyśl or Rzeszów.

Enter the time and date of departure. You can find the schedule on the FlixBus website.

Enter the destination.

Enter your first and last name, email address and phone number.

FlixBus shares:

"After sending an email to the above email address, you may receive an automatic response. Please ignore it and wait for our customer service to contact you.

Our customer service team will handle requests with high priority. Please note that if there are many requests, we will not be able to respond immediately. The wait time for your ticket may be up to several hours".

