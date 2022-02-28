Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Europe turns off Russian TV channels and broadcasts Ukraine’s instead

Monday, 28 February 2022, 22:08

International and local providers are turning off Russian news channels. Meanwhile, they started to broadcast Ukraine’s "United News" marathon [Ukraine’s major news channels have joined efforts to broadcast news continuously around the clock].

This has been reported by 1+1 Media press service.

Earlier, Ukraine’s Ministry of Culture and Ukrainian media groups have called on international television providers to shut down Russian news channels. More than 20 local providers from Poland, Australia, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Canada, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, Bulgaria, and Germany, as well as a number of  international corporations, have already responded to the request.

Since February 26, they have shut down propaganda channels on satellite, cable networks, OTT platforms, and other resources. In their place, many providers have started broadcasting the "United News" marathon, a consolidated broadcast of Ukrainian television channels covering Russia’s war and aggression.

"To date, more than 20 companies with huge audiences have refused to broadcast Russian TV channels. We are still in talks with many more and are confident that the result will be positive. The war is being fought on several fronts and we are ready to inflict irreparable losses on the information front,"  1 + 1 Media comment.

Earlier, the Ministry of Culture and Ukrainian media groups urged international television providers to turn off Russian news channels.

