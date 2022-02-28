All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Europe turns off Russian TV channels and broadcasts Ukraine’s instead

Monday, 28 February 2022, 21:08

Monday, 28 February 2022, 9:38 PM

International and local providers are turning off Russian news channels. Meanwhile, they started to broadcast Ukraine’s "United News" marathon [Ukraine’s major news channels have joined efforts to broadcast news continuously around the clock].

This has been reported by 1+1 Media press service.

Advertisement:

Earlier, Ukraine’s Ministry of Culture and Ukrainian media groups have called on international television providers to shut down Russian news channels. More than 20 local providers from Poland, Australia, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Canada, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, Bulgaria, and Germany, as well as a number of  international corporations, have already responded to the request.

Since February 26, they have shut down propaganda channels on satellite, cable networks, OTT platforms, and other resources. In their place, many providers have started broadcasting the "United News" marathon, a consolidated broadcast of Ukrainian television channels covering Russia’s war and aggression.

"To date, more than 20 companies with huge audiences have refused to broadcast Russian TV channels. We are still in talks with many more and are confident that the result will be positive. The war is being fought on several fronts and we are ready to inflict irreparable losses on the information front,"  1 + 1 Media comment.

Earlier, the Ministry of Culture and Ukrainian media groups urged international television providers to turn off Russian news channels.

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

Over 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
12:35
Russians storm Synkivka to block Kupiansk, sending in reserves – Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander
All News
Advertisement: