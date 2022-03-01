All Sections
Huawei will provide free network equipment to Ukraine

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 12:33

Huawei Ukraine has announced that it will provide the network equipment necessary for providing uninterrupted connectivity to users in the west of the country. 

This was announced by the company on Facebook. 

Huawei also denied that they are assisting Russia to resist cyberattacks.

"Ukraine is suffering from a cruel war, and as a company that has operated in Ukraine for more than 20 years, we condemn the devastating scale and losses which were brought to the Ukrainian nation.

Today, we are taking care of our users and working together with Ukrainian network providers to ensure the network continues to function consistently and well. Fifty of our local engineers are providing stable connectivity and continue to support and set up newly created websites," the company stated.

"We also plan to provide free network equipment that will assist in sustaining uninterrupted network operation due to an overload in the western region.

We will do everything to help Ukrainians overcome difficulties and have the ability to connect to their loved ones," Huawei Ukraine added.

