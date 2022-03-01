All Sections
Ukraine's Security Service issues step-by-step instruction on how to help Ukrainian defence forces

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 1 March 2022, 12:42
‎The Ukraine Security Service has explained step-by-step how to help the Ukrainian Armed Forces with the help of an official chatbot to detect enemy equipment and troops.‎

Source:‎‎ SSU

Quote:‎‎ "In order to have even more effective opposition against our invaders and so that you do not encounter fake pages, we are giving simple instructions:‎

  1. ‎t.me/stop_russian_war_bot -  click on this page right now from your smartphone or PC to go to the official chatbot address‎.
  2. This immediately opens the chat page‎.
  3. ‎Click "Start" at the bottom of the dialog box‎.
  4. ‎Finished! Now you have a separate chat page and, if necessary, you will no longer need to look for it. You can immediately inform us about the movement of enemy troops, Secret Subversive Groups (SSGs) or agents.‎

Please send information in a structured way:‎

  1. ‎City, region where events are taking place, time of detection, geolocation (if possible)‎.
  2. ‎The number of enemy forces noticed and their type‎.
  3. ‎Additional information about their directions, goals and objectives‎.
  4. ‎Special features of any suspicious persons‎.

With your help, we are already destroying the invader and will continue to do so! We will win together!"‎

