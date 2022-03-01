Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Chernihiv shelled from Grad rocket launchers

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 16:18

Kateryna Tyschenko – Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 16:18

Russian troops have shelled the Masany district and Myr Avenue on the outskirts of Chernihiv.

Source: Chernihiv Oblast State Administration and Head of the Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus

In Chaus’s words: "About an hour ago, Russian invaders used Grad missile launchers to strike the district of Masany and Myr Avenue close to the exit from Chernihiv towards Ripky."

Details: Oblast State Administration added that rescuers are working at the sites of the strikes and asked locals not to hinder this work and not to touch the missiles.

At the same time, Chaus, who is the Head of the Oblast State Administration, pointed out that all exits from Chernihiv are mined.

In Chaus’s words: "All exits from the city are mined. "Mined" means that there are land mines there, and you can get blown up. Chernihiv is ready to defend itself. Don’t endanger yourselves or your loved ones. Stay at home or in safe locations."

