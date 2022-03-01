All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Chernihiv shelled from Grad rocket launchers

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOTuesday, 1 March 2022, 15:18
Chernihiv shelled from Grad rocket launchers

Kateryna Tyschenko – Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 16:18

Russian troops have shelled the Masany district and Myr Avenue on the outskirts of Chernihiv.

Source: Chernihiv Oblast State Administration and Head of the Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus

Advertisement:

In Chaus’s words: "About an hour ago, Russian invaders used Grad missile launchers to strike the district of Masany and Myr Avenue close to the exit from Chernihiv towards Ripky."

Details: Oblast State Administration added that rescuers are working at the sites of the strikes and asked locals not to hinder this work and not to touch the missiles.

At the same time, Chaus, who is the Head of the Oblast State Administration, pointed out that all exits from Chernihiv are mined.

In Chaus’s words: "All exits from the city are mined. "Mined" means that there are land mines there, and you can get blown up. Chernihiv is ready to defend itself. Don’t endanger yourselves or your loved ones. Stay at home or in safe locations."

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

Over 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
12:35
Russians storm Synkivka to block Kupiansk, sending in reserves – Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander
All News
Advertisement: