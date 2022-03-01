Babiy Yar attack: Holocost victims ‘killed again’

Kateryna Tyschenko – Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 17:47

Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine has shared that the Russian rocket which hit the Kyiv TV tower, has also affected the nearby Babiy Yar memorial complex.

Source: Andriy Yermak via Facebook

In Yermak’s words: "At this moment a powerful rocket attack is being executed on the territory where the Babiy Yar memorial complex is located! These monsters are killing the Holocaust victims all over again."

Details: The Head of the Office of the President also reported that President Zelenskyy was being interviewed by CNN and Reuters.

"We are at our workplaces. The Office of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief [i.e., President Zelenskyy] is working around the clock," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russian troops struck the Kyiv TV tower and hit broadcasting hardware.