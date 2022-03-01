All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Babiy Yar attack: Holocost victims ‘killed again’

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOTuesday, 1 March 2022, 16:47
Babiy Yar attack: Holocost victims ‘killed again’

Kateryna Tyschenko – Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 17:47

Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine has shared that the Russian rocket which hit the Kyiv TV tower, has also affected the nearby Babiy Yar memorial complex. 

Source: Andriy Yermak via Facebook

Advertisement:

In Yermak’s words: "At this moment a powerful rocket attack is being executed on the territory where the Babiy Yar memorial complex is located! These monsters are killing the Holocaust victims all over again."

Details: The Head of the Office of the President also reported that President Zelenskyy was being interviewed by CNN and Reuters.

"We are at our workplaces. The Office of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief [i.e., President Zelenskyy] is working around the clock," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russian troops struck the Kyiv TV tower and hit broadcasting hardware.

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

Over 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
12:35
Russians storm Synkivka to block Kupiansk, sending in reserves – Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander
All News
Advertisement: