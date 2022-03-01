All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Mykolayiv region under Ukraine’s Armed Forces control, enemy suffers losses

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 23:16

Svitlana Kizilova – Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 00:16

During the fighting in the Mykolayiv region on 1 March, Ukrainian troops crushed an enemy’s column; Russian soldiers fled.

Source: Head of the Mykolayiv Regional State Administration (RSA) Vitaliy Kim on Telegram

Advertisement:

Details: According to earlier information, Ukrainian troops managed to destroy nearly 800 units of Russian military equipment. Kim said he will collect and publish the exact figures later.

During the battle, Ukrainian Armed Forces lost one helicopter, but both pilots survived.

Meanwhile, the enemy has suffered heavy losses.

The Head of the Mykolayiv RSA added that many of the invaders remained in the fields of the Mykolayiv region – they just ran out of diesel. "Tomorrow we will go to find them," he added.

In the meantime, territorial defense ceded the invaders’ two armoured personnel carriers and kept them for their own use during fights in the city of Bashtanka.

In Kim’s words: "I am amazed and proud of every one of our soldiers! Our people blocked the passage of the enemy’s military equipment. They did it with their own hands! In Bashtanka and Snigurivtsi [towns near Mykolayiv] civilians captured and disarmed Russian soldiers. The enemy fled from them on foot, leaving their vehicles and equipment behind and setting it on fire.

All towns are under our control! Tonight is the night when the villages of the Mykolayiv region will find themselves in possession of a lot of new equipment."

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
12:35
Russians storm Synkivka to block Kupiansk, sending in reserves – Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander
All News
Advertisement: