Pencils, a measuring compass, books – what Russian soldiers bring into combat

Alyona Mazurenko — Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 21:21

The Security Service of Ukraine has published a video showing the military equipment of Russian soldiers sent to capture Kyiv.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine press service

Quote: "Look at what the fighters from the Russian Federation, who call themselves ‘one of the strongest armies in the world’ are equipped with…"

"Have you seen the latest Russian military publications? They are sending their people to Ukraine with textbooks, so that they don’t forget anything."

The Ukrainian forces previously crushed a convoy of Russia’s military vehicles advancing towards Kyiv.