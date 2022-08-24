In Kyiv, Johnson receives Order of Freedom and nameplate on Alley of Courage

WEDNESDAY, 24 AUGUST 2022, 17:46

During his stay in Kyiv on Wednesday, which is also the Independence Day of Ukraine, Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, received the Order of Freedom, the highest decoration of Ukraine awarded to a foreign citizen.

Source: "European Pravda", citing RBC-Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has previously awarded the Order of Freedom to other foreigners who were in Ukraine on a visit during the full-scale invasion of Russia. For example, to Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House of Representatives of the United States Congress.

In addition, Johnson received an honorary nameplate on the Alley of Courage, opened the day before by Zelenskyy and Andrzej Duda, the President of Poland. It perpetuates the names of political leaders and other representatives of partner countries that provide Ukraine with important support in the fight against the Russian Federation.

PHOTO: RBC-UKRAINE

Background: On Wednesday, when Ukraine celebrates Independence DayBoris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, has come to Kyiv for the third time since the beginning of a full-scale Russian invasion. He announced that his government is going to allocate a new package of military assistance for Ukraine in the amount of 54 million pounds (roughly US$63,680).

Military assistance includes unmanned surveillance and reconnaissance aerial vehicles and anti-tank ammunition. These are, in particular, 850 Black Hornet Nano unmanned aerial vehicles that are specially designed for combat use in cities and villages so as to detect approaching hostile forces.

