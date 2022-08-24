All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


In Kyiv, Johnson receives Order of Freedom and nameplate on Alley of Courage

Wednesday, 24 August 2022, 18:16

WEDNESDAY, 24 AUGUST 2022, 17:46

During his stay in Kyiv on Wednesday, which is also the Independence Day of Ukraine, Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, received the Order of Freedom, the highest decoration of Ukraine awarded to a foreign citizen.

Source: "European Pravda", citing RBC-Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has previously awarded the Order of Freedom to other foreigners who were in Ukraine on a visit during the full-scale invasion of Russia. For example, to Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House of Representatives of the United States Congress.

 

In addition, Johnson received an honorary nameplate on the Alley of Courage, opened the day before by Zelenskyy and Andrzej Duda, the President of Poland. It perpetuates the names of political leaders and other representatives of partner countries that provide Ukraine with important support in the fight against the Russian Federation.

 
PHOTO: RBC-UKRAINE

Background: On Wednesday, when Ukraine celebrates Independence DayBoris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, has come to Kyiv for the third time since the beginning of a full-scale Russian invasion. He announced that his government is going to allocate a new package of military assistance for Ukraine in the amount of 54 million pounds (roughly US$63,680).

Military assistance includes unmanned surveillance and reconnaissance aerial vehicles and anti-tank ammunition. These are, in particular, 850 Black Hornet Nano unmanned aerial vehicles that are specially designed for combat use in cities and villages so as to detect approaching hostile forces.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda!



Russian forces intensify firing on eastern front – Luhansk Oblast Military Administration

Ukrainian tactical aircraft hit Russian air defences and concentrations of troops – Operational Command Pivden (South)

Zelenskyy describes what would help change the situation on front in favour of Ukraine

Another power unit at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant now reconnected to Ukrainian power grid

Minister Vereshchuk names Ukrainian oblasts where mandatory evacuation to take place

Chechen leader Kadyrov now officially suspect in Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:16
Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy 3 UAVs and helicopter of occupiers
09:52
Russians lose 3 more tanks and 250 soldiers
08:56
Russian forces intensify firing on eastern front – Luhansk Oblast Military Administration
08:31
Russians kill two more civilians in Bakhmut
07:51
Intense overnight attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast by Russian forces: damage confirmed
07:19
Ukrainian Armed Forces bust and eliminate Russian reconnaissance group – General Staff report
06:20
Russian attacks forces strike city of Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia Oblast 16 times
03:45
Russian forces kill woman and her 2 children in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – Oblast Military Administration
02:46
Russian rockets hit central Kharkiv – Kharkiv Mayor
01:40
Ukrainian tactical aircraft hit Russian air defences and concentrations of troops – Operational Command Pivden (South)
All News