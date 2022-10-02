Ukraine's forces destroy 8 Russian command posts and 3 ammunition storage points on 1 October – General Staff report

ALONA MAZURENKO – SUNDAY, 2 OCTOBER 2022, 07:42

Ukraine’s defence forces [collective name for all Ukrainian military formations involved in the ongoing combat in this country - ed.] struck 8 Russian command posts, 10 concentrations of Russian military equipment, 3 ammunition storage points and 2 S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems over the course of Saturday, 1 October.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 2 October

Quote: "Over the course of the past 24 hours, Ukraine’s defence forces have repelled enemy attacks in the vicinity of Kozacha Lopan, Vyimka, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Vesela Dolyna and Pervomaiske.

[Ukrainian] aircraft carried out 29 airstrikes to support the actions of the ground forces.

An enemy strong point has been struck, as well as 22 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment and 6 enemy anti-aircraft defence systems. In addition, [Ukrainian] air defence forces struck down 2 [Russian] UAVs.

[Ukraine’s] Rocket Forces and Artillery struck 8 command posts and 10 areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated, as well as 3 ammunition storage points and 2 S-300 anti-aircraft defence systems."

Details: Over the course of the past 24 hours, Russian forces carried out 4 missile strikes and 16 airstrikes, as well as over 75 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) on military and civilian targets across Ukraine.

Russian forces are also deploying Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones to hit infrastructure targets in Ukraine.

More than 30 Ukrainian cities, towns and villages came under Russian fire, including Bilohorivka, Bakhmut, Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Vodiane, Trudove, Bohoiavlenka, Novoukrainka, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Illinka, Nikopol, Blahodativka, Mykolaiv, Ochakiv and Odesa.

The General Staff also reported that Russian forces are continuing to suffer losses in Ukraine. For example, a Russian ammunition dump was struck and destroyed near Chernihivka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) on 30 September; with around 50 Russian soldiers being injured in the attack.

Russia continues to undertake mobilisation measures. Military units in Russian-occupied Crimea have been put on "full combat alert" since 30 September.

A motor rifle division is being formed in Crimea, staffed by the male residents of the peninsula – as well as of Krasnodar Krai and the Republic of Adygea [both Russia’s federal subjects - ed.] – who have recently been called up.

Up to 2,000 recently called-up persons have arrived at the permanent deployment point of the 810th Separate Marine Brigade in Sevastopol.

Around 5,000 recently called-up persons arrived to reinforce the 205th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade of the 49th Combined Arms Army of the Southern Military District of the Russian Federation in the city of Budyonovsk in the Stavropol Krai [a federal subject of Russia in North Caucasus - ed.].

